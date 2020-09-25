Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €42.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.85 ($50.41).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €42.90 ($50.47) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.39. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

