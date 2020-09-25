DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.64

Shares of DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and traded as high as $172.35. DFS Furniture shares last traded at $168.00, with a volume of 443,209 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 230 ($3.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.74. The firm has a market cap of $409.61 million and a P/E ratio of 76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

