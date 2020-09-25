Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Reaches $0.0451 on Major Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.19 or 0.04771234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034047 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

