DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 17.2% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $687,956.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00637360 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.23 or 0.08351960 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,021,508 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

