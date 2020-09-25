Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Releases Earnings Results

Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
DSG opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. Dillistone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37.
About Dillistone Group
