Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Releases Earnings Results

Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

DSG opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. Dillistone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37.

Get Dillistone Group alerts:

About Dillistone Group

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Dillistone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillistone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.