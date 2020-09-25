Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,192.75

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,192.75 ($28.65) and last traded at GBX 2,172 ($28.38), with a volume of 1198021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,711 ($22.36).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,881.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,758.14.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

