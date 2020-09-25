Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.80

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and traded as high as $16.35. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 422,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $246,000.

