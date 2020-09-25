DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.16. DPW shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 38,822 shares trading hands.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.