DraftCoin Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. DraftCoin has a market cap of $38,379.86 and $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

