DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DTE Energy is investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets, to reap the benefits of the growing clean energy market. It DTE Energy continues to make progress in its non-utility business, which provides diversity to its earnings stream. The company currently expects to make capital investments of $12 billion over the 2020-2024 period, in order to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its electric utility systems. Further, the company outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, it faces increasingly stringent government regulations to curb emissions and operational risks. Its business depends on electric and gas rates fixed by the MPSC and the FERC, which cannot be revised without regulatory authorization. Going ahead, it may witness a reduction in sales and an increase in costs due to the COVID-19 impact.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.27.

DTE opened at $112.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 536.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

