Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

LON DNLM traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,295 ($16.92). 309,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,558.62 ($20.37). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.19.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

