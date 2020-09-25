Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

LON DNLM traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,295 ($16.92). 309,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,558.62 ($20.37). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.19.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.