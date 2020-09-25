Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Dxi Energy Inc (TSE:DXI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 198000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,080.63. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Get Dxi Energy alerts:

Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.28 million during the quarter.

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Dxi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dxi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.