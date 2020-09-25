Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00002872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $14,109.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,640.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.02 or 0.03242520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.02017447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00430458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00855303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00508775 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,104,594 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

