Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $83,066.85 and $45,042.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00079046 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00114439 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 806,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,635 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

