Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%.

DYNT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 277,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,505. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Aegis restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

