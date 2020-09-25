Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.35. Eden Research shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 290,041 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.99.

Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

