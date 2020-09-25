Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $709,556.14 and $985.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043381 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.04753370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

EDG is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

