EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Santander upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $49.57 on Monday. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

