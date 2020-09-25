Eight Capital Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$15.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

TSE:K opened at C$11.79 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.67.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

