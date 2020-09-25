Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.00

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and traded as low as $81.00. Elecosoft shares last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 37,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $64.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.16.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

