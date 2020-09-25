Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electromed.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. Electromed had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. 743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,575. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.23. Electromed has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.