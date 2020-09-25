Electroneum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $923,059.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, TradeOgre, Bitbns and Cryptomate. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $50.70 million and approximately $923,059.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,194,365,376 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Liquid, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

