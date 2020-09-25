Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,867. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $105.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.60. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

