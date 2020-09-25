Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.774 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

NASDAQ RNEM traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

