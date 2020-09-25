Encana (TSE:OVV) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price objective on Encana (TSE:OVV) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.63.

OVV opened at C$11.78 on Monday. Encana has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.56%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

