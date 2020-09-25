Encana’s (OVV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Encana (TSE:OVV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Encana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

TSE:OVV opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Encana has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.56%.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

