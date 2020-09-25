Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.31

Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.02. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 274,946 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $261.17 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.13.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.3651948 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

