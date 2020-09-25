Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.86

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.86 and traded as low as $30.17. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 26,431,807 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,776,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 141.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,361,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5,021.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,884,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,097 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,087,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,654,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

