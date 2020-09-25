Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 128,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 71,250 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 291.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 732.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of XLE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.85. 1,115,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,429,148. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

