Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENGIY. UBS Group raised shares of Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

ENGIY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 69,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Engie has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

