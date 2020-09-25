Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.26. Entasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,672,897 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

