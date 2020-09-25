EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $14,129.28 and approximately $12.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.19 or 0.04771234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034047 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

