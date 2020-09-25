Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ETM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Entercom Communications has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Field bought 93,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $133,177.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,329,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,725.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 55,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $87,838.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,843.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 339,172 shares of company stock valued at $501,592. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

