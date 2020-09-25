Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Acquired by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Epizyme makes up 0.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Epizyme worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Epizyme by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Epizyme by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Epizyme Inc has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

