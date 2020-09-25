Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQ. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equillium currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.88.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of EQ stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Equillium by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.