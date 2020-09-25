Era Swap (ES) One Day Volume Tops $603,669.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Era Swap token can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $603,669.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.04755302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

Buying and Selling Era Swap

