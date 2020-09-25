Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $636.42

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $636.42 and traded as high as $804.22. Ergomed shares last traded at $788.00, with a volume of 27,681 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $382.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 640.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 487.60.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

