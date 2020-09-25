Essentia Market Capitalization Achieves $627,000.92 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $627,000.92 and $7,462.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043381 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.04753370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

