Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.
Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $403.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.
