Eterbase Coin (XBASE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Coinlim, P2PB2B and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.58 or 0.04754324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinlim, Mercatox, P2PB2B, DDEX, CoinTiger and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.