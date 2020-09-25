Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Capitalization Hits $67,781.72

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $67,781.72 and approximately $6,758.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.01 or 0.04780275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00058757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034320 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,737,350,347 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

