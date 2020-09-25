EURBASE (EBASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One EURBASE token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00008961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EURBASE has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. EURBASE has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $947.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00079046 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00114439 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c . The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

