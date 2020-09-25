Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Raised to “Buy” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NYSE EPM opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.49. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.