Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.70 ($30.24).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €22.48 ($26.45) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.59. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.