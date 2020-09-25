Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to “Outperform”

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 105,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,465,379. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

