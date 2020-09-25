Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.92.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $702,011 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Exelixis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.