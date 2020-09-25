Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,831 shares of company stock worth $702,011. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Exelixis by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 96.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 114.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

