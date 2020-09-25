Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.40.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $103.92 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $106,201,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 364,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.