Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup currently has $112.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $103.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $118.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $3,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

