Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Buys 75,000 Shares

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,546.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EYEN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,479. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Eyenovia Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

